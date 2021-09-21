Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat is happy to be back with his family: Home is where the heart is

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat, who was in the house for around six weeks has finally returned home as the show pulled its curtains down declaring its winner. Raqesh took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures with his pet dog Murphy and his niece.

During the Bigg Boss OTT show, Raqesh was seen getting emotional as he missed his family. Now that Bapat has returned home, he is all happy to be around his close ones. In the pictures, he can be seen sitting on the stairs of his house and posing with his dog. He was dressed up in black shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a cap. In another picture, he can be seen smiling with his niece for a picture. Sharing the pictures, Raqesh shared his happiness and explained how amazing he felt to be at home after 6 eventful weeks. He penned, "Home is where the heart is ..and after these 6 long eventful and exciting weeks, it truly feels amazing to be back to my happy space..at home in my comfort zone, with family and Murphy who doesn't want to leave my side..."

During the show, Raqesh's niece had visited the Bigg Boss OTT house in the family round and had thanked Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty for supporting Raqesh. The finale took place on Saturday night with Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat competing for the trophy. Divya Agarwal won the first-ever Bigg Boss OTT and bagged Rs 25 lakh.

