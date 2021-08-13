Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin & others have fun doing kitchen duties; PICS

The show Bigg Boss OTT has started with tussle between the housemates like Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh and others. It was seen initially there was fight over food that came for Shamita. She was seen arguing with Akshara Singh as she asked everyone to not eat the gluten free granola bars that are sent specially for her and Neha Bhasin. But the fight escalated quickly as Akshara took it otherwise.

In another scene, it was seen that Divya Agarwal was discussing about breakfast in the kitchen with Akshara Singh, when Pratik Sehajpal barged in. This led to a fight between her and Pratik, which eventually ended in her emotional breakdown. There have been numerous instances in a short span of time, in which the kitchen has become battleground for the contestants. But today’s morning has been different as the contestants Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin and others are seen having a fun time as they are doing the kitchen duties assigned to them.

The show Bigg Boss OTT has become one of the most popular shows with its entertainment and lots of drama. All the contestants formed connection with a man in the show, apart from Divya Agarwal which made her the first nominated contestant for the week. The captains for the week have also been chosen as Akshara Singh is Boss Lady and Pratik Sehajpal is Boss Man. They will be handling responsibilities of captains till new set is selected. The nomination will also start very soon.

