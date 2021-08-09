Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants surprised after Bigg Boss reveals their audience report card and it's impact

Top-most entertaining and full of drama show Bigg Boss OTT started from 8th August. The show is hosted by the fabulous entertainer and host . The audience loved his humorous and witty style of hosting. The contestants of the show have already sparked controversy with the fights in the first episode. This time, the show has a unique janta factor and it will be in the form of the Report card of the contestants which they will be given on an every day basis, based on their performance.

As per Bigg Boss, the contestants’ next day in the house, will be determined on the basis of the report.

In the recent promo shared by the Bigg Boss OTT, the celebrities inside the house are seen in a shock as Bigg Boss reveals that they will be getting their report card from the audience. To their surprise, the report card will be based on how good or bad they fared throughout the day and what the audience think about them. The contestants will be evaluated as per their actions throughout the day.

The caption read, “Bigg Boss chahte hain aap yeh suchana dhyaan se sune - ab contestant's ki dor hogi audience ke haath mein! Head over to voot.com to vote how entertaining the contestants are. Aapke vote se ghar ka vibe badal sakta hai”

See promo here-

In the promo, actress Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty, and other contestants were seen stunned by the news. It will be interesting to see how the audience has rated them. It will also be exciting to see what will be the punishment for the contestants who did not do well on the first day of their stay in the house.

