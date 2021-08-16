Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal declares herself as the winner; THIS is how Karan Johar reacted

Bigg Boss OTT is getting more interesting with each passing day. Contestant Divya Agarwal has declared herself as the winner of the reality show which left everyone including host shocked. In a video shared on Instagram, she is performing a task and gets into a verbal spat with Patrik.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants were given a task called 'Galatfehmi Ke Gubbaare'. In the task, each contestant gets the chance to burst one balloon from a fellow contestant's bunch. They are also supposed to reveal the misunderstanding of that particular contestant. Divya Agarwal was seen bursting Pratik Sehajpal's ballon and said, “Isko lagta hai ye jo bhi kar raha hai ghar me hafte bhar mein, jo iski journey chal rahi hai wo kisiko dikhta nahi (He believes no one can see what he has been doing inside the house).”

Well, this does not went well with the Pratik and he quickly responded saying, “Aapka bhi dikh gaya (Your’s is also exposed now).” Both the contestants got into an argument as Divya kept saying, "I say whatever I have to, in the face. At least I accept it I have already said that I am here to play game.” On the other hand, Pratik then said, “No, you did not.” When others started clapping for Divya, she said, “You will applause when I win this show.”

Her statement left Karan Johar surprised and said, “Accha aap already result janti hain show ka? Chaliye Divya has already declared herself as the winner.”

To note, Urfi Javed has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

