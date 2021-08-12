Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal feels threatened by Pratik Sehajpal’s angry stare: My boyfriend will be unhappy

Since the start of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, it is seen that Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal are at loggerheads. They are seen fighting on and off on numerous events and as per the recent ongoings, their fights are getting more intense with every passing day. The actress Divya was seen having an emotional breakdown recently during the live stream of the show. She is seen complaining to her friends about getting no support when Pratik is misbehaving with her.

As per the scene, Divya is presently handling the kitchen duties. She was seen talking to the housemates about what they want to have for breakfast. She was seen talking to Akshara about the food, when Pratik intervenes the conversation, which leads to fight between them. He starts calling her names and she also gives back to him.

Later it was seen that she has an emotional breakdown in front of her friends Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Karan Nath, Riddhima Pandit. She complains about them not supporting her when Pratik misbehaves with her and says demeaning things. They try to calm her down as Divya cries unconsolably, saying that she is not a person who would tolerate bullying. She added that her brothers and boyfriend will not be happy to see this.

Divya added that she cannot take this behavior anymore as Pratik has now crossed the limits. She says that she feels uncomfortable with the constant staring by him all day, which is making her uncomfortable. She further clears that the stares are not creepy but he tries to threaten her with his stares.

She was later seen talking about this with Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, and Nishant, who advise her to not give him so much footage.



