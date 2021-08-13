Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal says she & Varun Sood are team players: Now its my time to kill out there

Divya Agarwal is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Since the first day of the show, she is seen fighting with the contestant Pratik Sehajpal. This also led to her emotional breakdown in the previous episode. The actress had talked about her boyfriend Varun Sood with Etimes TV before entering the BB house. She shared about him taking care of the expenses earlier and now it's her turn to earn the bread & butter with the show.

Divya shared in the interview about Varun being upset about her leaving right after he came back from shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. She said, “He was quite upset obviously and even I felt bad a little bit. The entire year passed away - first half he was gone and now I am going. 2021 is not going to be with Varun so much but we both are team players. He took care of the household when he went to KKK. He earned the bread and butter for our home. He worked hard for it and I can’t even watch the episodes. I really felt seeing his struggle and mehnat on the show. Now it is my turn as a team player to kill it out there in my career. We both are very enthusiastic and passionate about our lives.”

The actress and Varun Sood met on the reality show Ace of Space, where he professed his love to her. They have been living together since then and their families are also close to each other.