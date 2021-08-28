Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal stands her ground against host Karan Johar’s remarks

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal is upset about the bitter exchange of words between her and host in the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Karan’s words for her have not gone down well with her, and recently she opened up about the same with friend and co-contestant Akshara Singh. The two were talking after Zeeshan Khan, who was Divya’s connection, got evicted from the house. Divya said that Karan had no right to say the things he did to her. She also firmly added that she is not going to change herself because of other people’s judgments.

Divya further said that KJo’s comments have caused her to suffer in the show. She said, “Karan Johar ne mere barey mein boli hain aisi baatein jiske wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna par raha hain (Karan Johar has said such things about me because of which I am suffering here)." This was not all. Divya also stated that the filmmaker did not know her well enough to pass remarks about her. She said that given Karan is such a huge celebrity in the outside world, people would believe his words blindly.

Addressing Karan, Divya said, "Woh obviously tum jo bologey uspe bharosa karenge. To tum mere bare me aisa kaise bol sakte ho (They obviously trust your words. So why should you talk this way about me)?"

In the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan was quite furious with Divya and said that while Divya is a contestant in the show, Karan is the host, and so, even if she wants to, she cannot eliminate him from the house. An angry Karan also said that if she cannot give him respect, Divya should stop taking his name in the first place.

This was not the first time Divya and Karan had a heated argument. In the very first Sunday Ka Vaar episode, addressing a previous statement by Divya, Karan had said, “Tell me Divya ma'am, if you don't need this show why are you here? This is no party."

What will be Karan Johar’s response to Divya Agarwal’s words this weekend? Only time will tell.

