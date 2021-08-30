Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal unloads Matki on Neha Bhasin & calls latter ‘self centered’

Published on Aug 30, 2021 07:41 PM IST  |  1.9K
   
Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal unloads Matki on Neha Bhasin & calls latter ‘self centered’
Advertisement

The recent episode of the reality show has brought out a lot of changing equations between the contestants of the show. In the weekend episode, there was a special entry of the Bollywood diva Sunny Leone. She had come inside the house and made the contestants do some fun activities for the entertainment of the audience.

In one of the activities given by Sunny Leone, the contestants had to dump some things on the head of Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh for their sins. In the episode, it was seen that Divya Agarwal had poured orange juice on the head of Neha Bhasin as she says that she does not like Neha. She justified her statement by saying, “When you are friends with her, then everything is about her only. She only feels hurt, she only cries and she only has problems. Nobody else can have any issues.”

See video here-

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

After stating her reasons, Divya Agarwal unloaded the matki on her, which was filled with orange juice. There were other interesting tasks also, in which the contestants had to dance with coconut which was a fun watch. The host Karan Johar revealed that there will be no eviction for the weekend. The nominated connections Nishant-Moose, Akshara-Millind, and Neha-Pratik were all declared safe. Karan also declared that there will be a wild card entry in the show in the upcoming week, which made everyone excited. There were also dance performances by the contestants as well as the special guest Sunny Leone.

Also read- Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal stands her ground against host Karan Johar’s remarks

Advertisement

Credits: Voot Select instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All