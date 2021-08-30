Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal unloads Matki on Neha Bhasin & calls latter ‘self centered’

The recent episode of the reality show has brought out a lot of changing equations between the contestants of the show. In the weekend episode, there was a special entry of the Bollywood diva . She had come inside the house and made the contestants do some fun activities for the entertainment of the audience.

In one of the activities given by Sunny Leone, the contestants had to dump some things on the head of Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh for their sins. In the episode, it was seen that Divya Agarwal had poured orange juice on the head of Neha Bhasin as she says that she does not like Neha. She justified her statement by saying, “When you are friends with her, then everything is about her only. She only feels hurt, she only cries and she only has problems. Nobody else can have any issues.”

See video here-