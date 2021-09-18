Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood’s reunion to Neha Bhasin’s exit; 5 emotional moments from the show

From the very first day of Bigg Boss OTT, we have seen some adorable moments between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, jealousy moments between Shamita and Divya Agarwal, and many fun instances featuring Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Now, we have come to the end of the show, and the grand finale is just a few hours away. So here’s listing down some warm moments that got the contestants emotional and teary eyed.

Letters from home

Earlier each contestant got a chance to read the letter sent by their families. Then in a task Shamita was given a choice to read her letter and get Raqesh nominated for elimination, or she can tear down her letter and get herself nominated. She decided to shred the letter and nominate herself. Soon after, Shamita started crying and locked herself in the washroom. Raqesh pleaded with her to open the door and when she came out, Raqesh pulled her in an adorable hug.

Neha Bhasin’s emotional exit

Just a few days before the finale, Neha Bhasin was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house. This moment turned out to be the most emotional one. Raqesh and Neha were in bottom two, while Pratik and Nishant were the finalists. When Neha got eliminated, Pratik broke down. Nishant was watching everything with numb eyes, while recalling the moment when he had asked Pratik and Neha about what they will do, if they get a chance to date each other.

The first love

In the initial days of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita had spoken about her first boyfriend. She recalled the time they fell in love and termed it as a fairy tale story. But it unfortunately ended soon, as her boyfriend died in a car accident. Shamita cried a lot that day and revealed that this is the reason why she is so insecure about her loved ones. Neha and Raqesh consoled her.

Meeting the family

This one included lots of tears, when Bigg Boss announced that the contestants can meet their family members, but with a glass door in the middle. When Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty paid her a visit, the actress started crying and told her mother about everything that happened inside the house. Sunanda too got emotional, but even gave Shamita a lot of encouragement.

Divya and Varun’s reunion

In one of the Sunday Ka Vaar episodes, Divya Agarwal got emotional when her boyfriend Varun Sood made a surprise entry. She was shocked the moment she saw him, and ran towards him, however the duo were separated by a glass door. Divya said she missed Varun, while they expressed their love for each other. Soon after his exit, Divya sat on the couch and couldn't stop crying.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT winner: Divya Agarwal and not Shamita Shetty to bag the trophy, declare fans