Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal & Zeeshan Khan get fans support for patience in task; Ridhima slammed for her act

It was seen in the recent episodes that Zeeshan had changed his connection in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Earlier he was with Urfi, but later he joined hands with Divya Agarwal. The duo is proving to be a great team and they also showed their strength in the previous task. Divya and Zeeshan are getting the support of their fans as they were drenched in Dettol for torture task.

On the previous day task given by Bigg Boss reached a hazardous level when contestants of the show tortured Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan by throwing numerous things at them. They were seen throwing water, red chili powder, flour, etc. It was the freeze task, in which half of the team was frozen and the other half was seen torturing them to make them unfreeze.

It was seen that Ridhima and Nishant were also part of the task and they poured Dettol on Divya and Zeeshan’s heads, which went into their eyes and caused irritation. Divya had a massive outburst at their action, which Zeeshan chose to remain quiet. He just said that he understands that they are doing the task, but it should not involve risking the health of the other contestants.

The fans of the duo Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan are amazed by their patience in the task. They are praising Divya and Zeeshan for staying calm and slamming Ridhima and Akshara for doing those atrocious acts. See some tweets by the netizens:

Dettol always comes with instructions it's really harmful. IDK what ridhima thought but she could have avoided. Apart from this divya and zeeshan did really well in the task.@Divyakitweet @theonlyzeeshank #DivyaAgarwal #ZeeshanKhan pic.twitter.com/g0iS99SVKf — Team (@TEAMRashami11) August 12, 2021

My god sabse zyaada non stop torture happened to #ZeeshanKhan and #DivyaAgarwal but the way they handled it together omg they’re so strong together I’m so proud of them — Rhea (@___Rhea____) August 12, 2021

Yeah...same polite little sweet baby Ridhima poured a bottle of non diluted dettol in her eyes...pyscho nahi hai insaan hai woh... beginning se sab kuch sirf #DivyaAgarwal aur #ZeeshanKhan pr daali jaa rahi hai...heat of moment mai kya expect kiya tha aapne..hath jodkar thank u ? https://t.co/d8JBWHjHs2 — Divya agarwal fcc (@DivyaFcc) August 12, 2021