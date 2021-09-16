Bigg Boss OTT: From Divya & Karan’s argument to Zeeshan & Pratik's fight; 5 major tiffs of the house

Bigg Boss is called the most controversial reality show on TV for a reason. The show that is popular for the fights and over the top aggression by the contestants has a massive fan following and the viewers enjoy watching the contestants clash with each other over a task or maybe any other issue. 14 seasons of the controversial reality show is over and a new format of BB, that is Bigg Boss OTT is going on currently and entertaining the fans. Although there are some or the other fights that happen in the house every day, some fights grab all the eyeballs and become so big that they grab all the limelight and the headlines. Today we are going to list down the top 5 fights that took place in the Bigg Boss OTT house and got tched in the minds of all the viewers.

Zeeshan Khan physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal

The Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan got involved in a physical fight with co-housemate Pratik Sehajpal, leading to him being thrown out of the show. This happened during the ‘Boss Man-Boss Lady’ task, where Zeeshan and Pratik were seen arguing. Given their equation, others ignored it until things took a turn for the worse. Zeeshan lost his cool and pushed Pratik. As physical fights are not allowed in the house, he was immediately asked to leave the show.

Shamita Shetty’s fight with Akshara Singh over a bottle of salt

Kitchen fights and fight over food is quite common in the Bigg Boss house. In BB OTT, Shamita and Akshara became the contestants who fought over a bottle of salt. It happened when Akshara entered the kitchen and asked Shamita if she knew where the salt was kept. Shamita replied in a rude manner and this eventually led to an ugly fight where the two were seen yelling at each other.

Shamita Shetty & Pratik Sehajpal’s fight over cooking

Another fight took place between Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal when Pratik passed comment on Shamita and Divya’s cooking style. This did not go down well with Shamita and she yelled saying that they are not ‘bawarchi’. Their argument turned into a massive fight and Raqesh Bapat had to come in between to stop them.

Ridhima Pandit's outburst on Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal is one such contestant who has always been at loggerheads with other contestants. He has been in the headlines for his tiffs with Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit. His fight with Ridhima Pandit over cleaning utensils made headlines. Pratik has questioned Ridhima for not washing the utensils and avoiding the duty by reasoning she was feeling unwell. Later, during the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, Pratik was instigating Ridhima and passing comments while she was speaking which led to a major outburst between the two.

Divya Agarwal and ’s fight

The equation between Divya Agarwal and Karan Johar is not that great, and we all know that! Divya felt that KJo is being biased and is trying to demean her, she further said that neither Karan nor can change her opinion. Divya’s opinion about Karan clearly didn’t do well and lead to a massive fight between the two.

