Bigg Boss OTT: Divya, Millind & Akshara revolt against Pratik, Neha's captainship

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting day by day. The show is already making news for its fights among the contestants. Recently, we saw Pratik-Neha have been declared as the new captains. But not everyone is happy. Divya, Millind and Akshara have gone against them and decided not to do any housework. Pratik-Neha and Akshara-Millind were the contenders for the Boss Man and Boss Lady title. Bigg Boss announced that the two contenders chosen will have to perform a task. The task is called ‘Khunkhaar Bhediyaa’ and in that both the contenders had to make a pyramid using blocks.

There will be four rounds and in each round, any two housemates had to break one team's pyramid, the same was to be followed in all four rounds. But during the task, Shamita, Nishant, Moose and Divya tried their best to play fair but the others ganged up against Divya in the task. After a lot of chaos finally, the new boss man and boss lady were announced as Pratik and Neha.

Seeing this Akshara, Millind and Divya stood against the entire house. Singer Millind Gaba also loses his calm. It will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss would intervene at all or will he let things continue the way they are going on.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The channel has also released a promo video showing Millind getting angry and leaving the house. All housemates are asking him to stop but he is saying this is completely unfair. The video is captioned as ‘Task tha khunkhar bhediya par jaga #MillindGaba ke andar ka sher! Kya hoga ab Millind ka agla move?’

