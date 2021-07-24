Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Karan Johar will be a perfect host for the reality show? VOTE

After creating a massive buzz with the 14 seasons, Bigg Boss is set to be back with the new season. However, the new season of the popular reality show is coming up with a new twist as Bigg Boss will now be aired on OTT for three months. Yes! You read it right. The new season which is currently named as Bigg Boss OTT will be aired on Voot from August 8. This isn’t all. Unlike television, Bigg Boss OTT will not be hosted by Salman Khan. Instead, the popular reality show will have as its host.

To note, will be hosting Bigg Boss 15 after it will be aired on television. Ever since the reports of Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss OTT surfaced, the fans have been quite excited about it. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time KJo will be hosting a show. The renowned filmmaker has won a lot of attention with his hosting skills in the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan and was also seen as a judge on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent.

While Karan is being associated with Bigg Boss for the first time, he is likely to bring a new flavour to the popular reality show. And while Salman has been touted to be the face of Bigg Boss, watching Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT will indeed be a new experience. Let us know if you are excited to watch KJo as a host on Bigg Boss OTT.

