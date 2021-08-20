Bigg Boss OTT ex contestant Urfi Javed reveals the hurdles she faced when her photos were put on an adult site

Urfi Javed has been news after she was evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress has been saying that her eviction was not correct and she deserves to be in the show for more time. However, apart from this, she has recently recalled her bad time after her pictures were uploaded on an adult site. The actress even revealed how her family did not support and people believed that she was secretly a porn star.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Urfi says, “I was not even in college, I was in the eleventh standard. The time was tough because I didn't have my family's support. Everyone was blaming me. My relatives called me a porn star and wanted me to check my bank account. My father was physically and mentally abusive towards me. I went to bear all this for two years.. No girl should go through what I went through.” The actress was very sad when saying all this.

She further revealed that in my family, I was always told that girls don't have a voice and only men are allowed to make decisions. “When I left my house, it took me so long just to survive,” she added. It is worth mentioning that the actress had earlier said that she ran away with two of her sisters. “I stayed in a park for a week in Delhi. Then we three started looking for jobs. I got a job in a call center. My father got remarried and then the whole responsibility of the family came on to me and my sisters' shoulders,” she added.

The actress is better known for her role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She has also been part of Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

