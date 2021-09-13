Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Raqesh Bapat's sister reacts to Karan Johar calling him 'sexist'

Raqesh Bapat has been one of the most dignified contestants of this season's Bigg Boss. In fact, the actor has many a time said on the show that it's taking him time to settle in the house because he's not someone who picks up fights over little things. Patience has always been the actor's forte as he is seen as one of the most eligible bachelors on the show. However, in a recent turn of events, the actor was questioned about a comment he made on Shamita Shetty and was called 'sexist' by the host . Raqesh tried to defend himself but he wasn't allowed to put forth his viewpoint.

Now, speaking on the matter, Raqesh's sister Sheetal Bapat, who a few days back, spoke about his chemistry with Shamita Shetty said, "His words were taken out of context and used against him. My brother and I have been working together in the field of girl child education, counseling and rehabilitation of domestic violence survivors, and various training for gender stereotypes and changing gender narratives in society. I know my brother, and I know that the language used for him is very strong and he's being labeled for all the wrong reasons.”

She further adds, “It's a fact that men most of the time are physically stronger than women and the conversation was in the context of a task, when taken out of context, it has a completely different meaning. Also, the context was about two housemates but the entire conversation has taken out of context and the facts change when they aren't in context. Raqesh has always believed in women empowerment”.

