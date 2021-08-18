Bigg Boss OTT: Failure in panchayat nomination task leads to a shocking result for the contestants

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT has started with a lot of drama. The connections between the contestants are being made and broken every day. Yesterday, they were given panchayat nomination task for nominating contestants for the week. But as they failed to come to a mutual agreement and it led to the nomination of all.

As per the live stream of the show, it was seen that the contestants ended up arguing and disagreeing with one another for the nomination task. As they could not come to a conclusion, it was left on Bigg Boss to chose the contestants who will be nominated. As per the latest promo, it was shown that the contestants are scolded for not doing the task properly and they all get punished. As a result, all the contestants of the show get nominated for the week.

There was a major outburst of Ridhima Pandit in the episode. Shamita Shetty was also seen arguing with Pratik Sehajpal as she shut him down. Even Akshara was seen losing her calm as there was an argument between her, Zeeshan Khan and Neha Bhasin.

See the promo here: