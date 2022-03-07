Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba to marry girlfriend Pria Beniwal in April?

Millind Gaba is a talented singer, songwriter, music producer and actor. The Punjabi singer has given numerous hits in the past many years including Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don't Know and Yaar Mod Do. The singer was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. As per the latest buzz, Millind may soon tie the knot with his girlfriend Pria Beniwal in April.

Looks like the wait is finally over for the lovebirds as Millind Gaba and his social media influencer girlfriend, Pria Beniwal are going to take the plunge. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the couple will tie the knot on April 16. It is expected to be a grand Punjabi wedding, with the celebration lasting for almost a week.

Their source shared, “They have booked multiple venues. So, each function will take place at a different place. But, all the functions will primarily be in Delhi-NCR. Gaba’s friends from the industry, including YoYo Honey Singh (musician), are also expected to attend the do.”

Reportedly, the wedding festivities will begin from April 11, with the sagan ceremony. The couple will be throwing a cocktail party on April 13 and the Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 15 at the bride’s home. The wedding is expected to be a traditional one with Punjabi rituals. The couple will be also following Jat rituals as the bride is of Haryanvi Jat descent.



