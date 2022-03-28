Bigg Boss OTT fame Muskan Jattana confirms being one of the contestants in 'Roadies 18'

Muskan Jattana is a popular social media influencer and social activist, who has often raised her voice for women's issues. She is popularly known as Moosewali. She came to the limelight when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. She was highlighted for her close bond with choreographer Nishant Bhat. She will now be seen as one of the contestants of the adventure-based reality show Roadies 18.

Talking about taking part in the show, she shared with ETimes, “Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT, I wasn't sure if reality shows were for me."

She opened up about her experience of shooting for the show as it gave her the opportunity to challenge herself with a set of thrilling tasks. She said that shooting for Roadies was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks, wonderful locales. She added that the co-contestants were the real challenge, with such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning task.

A feminist, Muskan is known for his speaking her mind, standing her ground firmly, and being vocal about socio-political issues.

She also shared thoughts on being on show Sonu Sood, “Working with Sonu Sir was an experience I'll be grateful for and I am super-excited to see the reactions of viewers once the show goes live.”

The new season of Roadies will take place in South Africa with Sonu Sood as the show host. He has replaced the show's long-time host, actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha. Other confirmed contestants include Ashish Bhatia, Aarushi Dutta, among others.

