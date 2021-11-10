Bigg Boss OTT fame Ridhima Pandit goes ‘oh oh jaane jaana’ as she poses with Salman Khan; See PIC

Most of us are fans of some celebrity or the other. And the thought of meeting them, exchanging a few words, or getting to click a picture with them gives us butterflies in our tummies. And so, we can completely relate with Ridhima Pandit, who could not stop the fan girl inside her when she happened to cross paths with none other than Salman Khan. Last night, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress shared an adorable picture featuring herself with Salman. Along with it, Ridhima wrote a sweet note which gives netizens a sneak-peek into her love for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

A few hours back, Ridhima took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with Salman Khan from Diwali. In the photo, she can be seen decked up in ethnic attire, looking gorgeous for the festive night. Salman too looked dapper in a navy-blue shirt. Both of them stood beside each other and struck a pose, while smiling at the camera. By all means, it is a lovely capture. Sharing this picture on the gram, Ridhima wrote a sweet caption that gives us an insight about her happiness and excitement.

Ridhima’s caption read, “They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and thats true” meri iss Diwali ki highlight .. Salman Sir se mulaqat.. I left all my inhibitions behind and straight walked up to him and requested for a picture and he obliged .. here’s me fangirlin over #salmankhan .. oh oh jaane jaana .. abhi bhi khushi mahi samaa rahi..”

Take a look:

Ridhima Pandit was recently a part of Bigg Boss OTT – the digital spin-off of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. Ridhima had a short journey on the show as she was evicted in the initial few days.

