Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to have a face off and their ‘tashan’ is unmissable

Bigg Boss OTT, which has been one of the most talked about reality shows at the moment, is witnessing its grand finale tonight. While the show witnessed a grand opening last month, the grand finale is set to be a night to remember as well. To note, Bigg Boss OTT, which has been hosted by , will witness the final race between Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt and the audience is excited to know about the winner of the show.

While the speculations are rife about the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers have also been adding on to theaudience’s excitement by sharing promos about what the grand finales hold for the viewers. And guess what? The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT will be witnessing a face off between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. Yes! Divya and Pratik, who have been among the most talked about contestants of the show, will be seen performing together during the grand finale and will set the stage on fire with their tashan. Their swag will be unmissable during the grand finale and it is already grabbing the eyeballs.

Check out the promo here:

Apart from Divya and Pratik, Raqesh and Shamita and Nishant and Moose Jattana will also be giving a dhamakedaar performance during the grand finale, Meanwhile, the race to lift the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss OTT has been quite intense after Neha Bhasin’s mid week elimination. While Neha has been disappointed with her surprise eviction ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale, who do you think will win the show tonight?

