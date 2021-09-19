Bigg Boss OTT Finale Highlights: From Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat’s romantic act to Divya Agarwal’s win

’s Bigg Boss OTT premiered in August, and since then many have been glued to the show. After staying in the house for six weeks, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal made it to the top 5. And in the grand finale held today, KJO announced Divya as the winner of the show. She along with Shamita and Nishant were in the top 3. The finale began at around 7 pm with the filmmaker kickstarting the show with a sentimental speech, that was layered with humour, and had Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s music playing in the background.

The almost four hour long finale had many entertaining moments, especially because of the guests who made an appearance on the show. So here’s listing down the top 5 highlights from Bigg Boss OTT’s grand finale.

Pratik Sehajpal opting for the ticket to Bigg Boss 15

Soon after Bigg Boss OTT, ’s Bigg Boss 15 is scheduled to begin, and as a twist in the finale, KJO offered the last 5 contestants a briefcase that had a ticket for a direct entry in BB 15. However, after choosing the briefcase that one contestant would be out of the race of winning Bigg Boss OTT. Pratik Sehajpal opted for the ticket, as he really wanted to be a part of the Salman led show.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s entertaining appearance

Bharti and Haarsh are one of the most popular pairs on television, and they had entered the Bigg Boss OTT house to entertain and roast the contestants. They also played a few games with them, and gave out interesting awards like ‘Got to go (GTG) award’, ‘Not safe for life (NSFL) award’ or ‘Do not disturb (DND) award’. They also made Raqesh Bapat talk a lot, considering that he hasn’t spoken much on the show.

Entertaining guests

There were a few other celebrities who made an appearance on the finale episode, and entertained the audience. After spending time with the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house and dancing on ‘Chikni Chameli’ with them, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh played an interesting game with Karan. Karan Wahi and also played a fun game with the host, while they also encouraged the contestants on the show.

Performances

One of the main elements of any grand finale are the performances, and the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT was no different. There were many entertaining performances including Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s romantic act, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal’s powerful dance performance and Neha Bhasin’s singing act.

Divya Agarwal bags the trophy

Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal made it to the final top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. Among them, Shamita was the first one to get eliminated, and from the final two, Karan Johar announced Divya as the winner of the show. Besides the trophy, the winner also gets Rs 25 lakh from the makers.

