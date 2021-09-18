Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Karan Wahi & Rithvik Dhanjani to enter the house

Actors Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani are going to be inside the Bigg Boss house today. It is the finale episode of the reality show and one among the five finalists will be declared as winner of the show. The duo Karan Wahi and is popular for their friendship and are always seen pulling each other’s leg. Hence, having them inside the house will be no less that a fun ride. Both the actors interacted with India TV as they shared their excitement to be part of the episode.

Karan Wahi shared that he is elated to be there on the show but misses his friend and actor . He said, “Oh yes! I'm back to my favorite show but this time my friend Arjun Bijlani is not accompanying me for the finale. Finally, the wait is almost over and we will know who wins the show in a while. Can't wait! I'm totally betting on my friend Divya Agarwal but I hope the deserving finalist wins the show.”