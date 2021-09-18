Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Divya Agarwal wins the show

After creating a massive buzz in the town, Bigg Boss OTT had witnessed a grand opening last month. This was the first time the popular reality took the digital route and it has been well received. Hosted by , Bigg Boss OTT came with an interesting ensemble of contestants and witnessed high voltage drama. And after entertaining the audience for around six weeks, Bigg Boss OTT is set to pull its curtains down tonight.

Needless to say, the preparations for the grand finale have been going on in full swing. To note, the final race happens to be between Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Meanwhile, as the speculations are rife about who will lift the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss OTT tonight, here are the live update from the grand finale of Karan Johar’s show:

* Karan Johar announced Divya Agarwal as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT.

* Shamita Shetty evicted from the house. Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal make it to the top two.

* Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal are safe. They become top 3 contestants. Raqesh Bapat is evicted from the house.

* Neha Bhasin performs at the Bigg Boss OTT finale. Says her friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal will be forever. She sang Dostana’s ‘Jaane Kyun’ and ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ from Tiger Zinda Hai.

* Pratik Sehajpal is out of Bigg Boss OTT race as he takes the bag offered by Karan Johar. He now has a ticket to Bigg Boss 15.

* Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. The duo dance on ‘Chikni Chameli’ with the contestants.

* Karan Johar announces that the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will get Rs 25 lakh.

* Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa make contestants give the following awards to their co contestants. Got to go (GTG) award - Nishant gives it to Pratik Are you my mother (AYMM) award - Divya gives it to Shamita Not safe for life (NSFL) award - Shamita gives it to Pratik Get over it (GOI) award - Pratik gives it to Shamita Do not disturb (DND) award - Raqesh gives it to Nishant Get well soon (GWS) award - Raqesh gives it to Pratik * Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the house and entertain everyone with their jokes. The duo even roasts the contestants and announce that they will take one contestant along with them when they exit the house. Meanwhile, Bharti and Harsh ask Raqesh Bapat to share one negative point about all his co-contestants. About Nishant Bhat, he said that the former wasn’t very supportive towards him, while he added that Divya Agarwal sometimes gets arrogant during a fight. Raqesh also revealed that he is scared of Shamita following which the actress gave him a peck on the cheek. For Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh said that he never lets anyone else speak. Meanwhile, the contestants perform a skit called ‘Gluten Bani Sautan’.

* Karan Johar kickstarts the Bigg Boss OTT finale with a sentimental speech layered with humour, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s music playing in the background. He spoke about missing the show from now onwards.

