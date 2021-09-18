Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza to grace Karan Johar hosted show; PICS

After creating a massive buzz for over a month, Bigg Boss OTT is set to witness its grand finale tonight and the makers are planning to make it a night to remember. To note, this is the first time the popular reality show took the digital route and was hosted by . And after entertaining the audience for around six weeks, Bigg Boss OTT will get its winner tonight. Needless to say, the preparations for the grand finale are going on in full swing.

Interestingly, the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will witness some special guests as well. This includes Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza who will be gracing the grand finale tonight. Interestingly, the celeb couple was papped today at the sets of the show. While Riteish looked dapper in his pink shirt which he had paired with black jeans and blue sneakers, Genelia’s panache was unmissable in her white shirt and grey jeans with blue prints. Undoubtedly, Riteish and Genelia made for a lovely couple as they posed for the paps on the sets.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s pics from Bigg Boss OTT sets:

Meanwhile, the fight to win the Bigg Boss OTT winner’s trophy has been quite intense. In fact, Neha Bhasin’s midweek elimination came as a massive shock for everyone. At this moment, the race to win happens to be between Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT tonight? Let us know in the comments sections below.

