Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Shamita & Raqesh’s romantic dance to Moose & Nishant’s powerful act; Watch

The most important and highly awaited day of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by has finally arrived. The grand finale of the show will be aired today and the winner of this special season will take home the trophy. This will be a highly entertaining evening as there will numerous unmissable performances on the show. The channel has released a teaser of the romantic dance performance of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. There will also be a power-packed performance of Nishant Bhat and Muskan Jattana on a peppy song.

In the latest promo of the Bigg Boss OTT finale episode, it is seen that there will be a special dance performance of the lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat on the ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ from the movie Shershaah. There will also be special performance of Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana as they will be seen grooving on ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’.

See the video here:

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT will be a star-studded evening with numerous celebs as well as ex contestants being part of the show including Jasmin Bhasin, , Karan Wahi and others. The main competition is between 5 contestants namely Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. On the last day of the contestants, they were seen having a gala time with the entry of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The contestants were seen doing entertaining tasks given by them.

Also read- Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin to dazzle in red during the grand finale as she dishes out queen vibes