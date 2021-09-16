Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Who do you want to see as the winner? Vote Now

Bigg Boss OTT has turned out to be one of the most interesting and engaging shows of the year. It is full of drama and action, along with changing dynamics of relationships every day. But like any other show, this too has reached its last peg as it has entered the finale weekend. The contestants left in the final race are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, and Raqesh Bapat. The final result will be declared on the weekend finale episode of the show.

As per the declaration by the host Karan Johar in the latest promo, it is seen that the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will be declared on 18th September. The contestants Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin are among the most popular ones on the show. They are seen as highly confident yet emotional personalities. They are seen taking a stand for themselves whenever questions are raised on them. They are also seen as unaffected by others' opinions.

The actor and popular contestant Raqesh Bapat has also been receiving a lot of love from the audience for his calm and composed attitude. He is seen as a very sorted and mature person, who is there for everyone and takes a stand when something is wrong. Divya Agarwal is among the most highlighted contestants of the show, as she was seen showing all her emotions including anger, fun, emotional, fun, and others. She is seen playing the game alone and standing her ground strongly. Nishant Bhat has also been a prominent name in the show and he was quite popular for his fights with Shamita Shetty and his cute romance with Moose Jattana.