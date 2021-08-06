Bigg Boss OTT: Full list of contestants who are participating in Karan Johar hosted show

The reality show Bigg Boss is returning on the television screen. But this time the makers have made little changes as there will be an OTT version of the show also. The Bigg Boss OTT will be aired for six weeks and then the show will continue on television. However, amid this many celebrities' names came up as rumoured contestants. The show is yet to announce the contestants.

However, few contestants have revealed their names but still, the makers have kept some names under wrap. Neha Bhasin, confirmed contestant, has also shared a post on her Instagram saying, “Good morning. Am all set. Am nervous, I guess its natural. Am leaving behind comfort, family, fans and most importantly my tanpura. But I know as I've always come out stronger and more solid I'll come out of this experience positively and a better human. I will miss you all but you can see me whenever u miss me on @voot 24/7 and pray I kick ass but pyaar se.”

We have brought a list of contestants who are being speculated to be part of the show. To note, the show will be hosted by .

Zeeshan Khan

Muskaan Jattana

Milind Gaba

Akshara Singh

Neha Bhasin

Karan Nath

Nishant Bhatt

Ridhima Pandit

Urfi Javed

Divya Agarwal

Raqesh Bapat

Prateek Sehajpal

Earlier in the day, a promo video of another confirmed contestant was released. She was Bhojpuri star, Akshara Singh. Though her face was not revealed fans recognised her voice. The show will start on August 8.

