Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Zeeshan Khan’s elimination: Aggression was from both sides

Bigg Boss OTT, which is being hosted by , has been witnessing some high voltage drama since the first day itself. The popular reality show recently witnessed a new twist after Zeeshan Khan was ousted from the show for his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. It was reported that the two got into a physical fight following which Zeeshan was evicted from the house. While Zeeshan’s elimination came as a shock for many, it has also got the nation brimming with an opinion.

Amid this, Gauahar Khan has also shared her opinion on Pratik and Zeeshan’s tiff and the latter’s elimination. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Bigg Boss 7 winner stated that both Pratik and Zeeshan got aggressive and if the elimination had to be done, both should have been ousted. She tweeted, “Bullshit !! Prateek n Nishant clearly pushed zeeshan first ! Breaking every single property of the task has no repercussions?????? #unfair. Aggression was from both sides .. there’s been more aggression in recent seasons. If eviction had to happen pratik n zeeshan both should go”.

Bullshit !! Prateek n Nishant clearly pushed zeeshan first ! Breaking every single property of the task has no repercussions?????? #unfair . Aggression was from both sides .. there’s been more aggression in recent seasons .If eviction had to happen pratik n zeeshan both should go — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Khan, who isn’t pleased with his eviction, took to social media and shared a pic of scratches on his body post his fight with Pratik. On the other hand, the social media has been divided post his elimination and a section of netizens has claimed Zeeshan’s elimination was unfair. This isn’t all. Several celebs have like Tina Datta, Mugdha Chapekar, Reyhna Pandit etc have also come out in Zeeshan’s support.

