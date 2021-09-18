Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Divya Agarwal wins Karan Johar’s show

Bigg Boss OTT, which was all about some high voltage drama, has finally come to an end. After witnessing an entertaining journey with a great ensemble of cast, the popular reality show had a dhamakedaar grand finale with host . Bigg Boss OTT witnessed a tough fight between the finalists and the show has finally got its winner. Yes! Divya Agarwal has been declared as the winner of the popular reality show while Nishant Bhat emerged as the first runner up of Bigg Boss OTT.

To note, Divya Agarwal was one of the most talked about contestants on the popular reality show which was hosted by Karan Johar. The actress had not just won hearts with her stunning looks and fashion statements, but her game was also on point on Bigg Boss OTT. Needless to say, she had garnered a massive fan following with her stint on the show and there were speculations about her lifting the winner’s trophy. Interestingly, Pinkvilla had also conducted a poll early this week and the audience had declared Divya as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT.

For the uninitiated, Divya had tough fight from Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. While Pratik had quit the game and became the first contestant of ’s Bigg Boss 15, Shamita and Raqesh were eliminated on the basis of audience’s votes from the show. Well, as Divya has lifted the winner’s trophy, her massive fan following can’t keep calm about her win on Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT.

