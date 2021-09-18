Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Pratik Sehajpal quits the race; Becomes first contestant of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss OTT has been all about high voltage drama, a great ensemble of contestants, endless fights and several emotional moments. And while it has managed to win millions of hearts, the popular reality show is set to get its winner tonight. Interestingly, the race to the finale has a face off between Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. And while speculations are rife about who will lift the winner’s trophy, the grand finale witnessed a massive twist.

Host came with a lucrative offer wherein the contestants were offered a bag full of money along with the ticket to Bigg Boss 15. While the contestants were given a choice to quit the race of Bigg Boss OTT and take the bag, it was Pratik Sehajpal who took the offer. Yes! Pratik Sehajpal is now out of the Bigg Boss OTT race and will now be heading to the 15th season of the popular reality show. His exit will certainly intensify the game between Raqesh, Shamita, Divya and Nishant.

Take a look at the promo:

To note, Pratik Sehajpal has been one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss OTT who has managed to win hearts with his stint in the show which has been hosted by Karan Johar. Interestingly, he will be seen performing with Divya Agarwal during the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT and the two will be having face off during the power packed performance. While Pratik is out of the race, who do you think will win the show?

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to have a face off and their ‘tashan’ is unmissable