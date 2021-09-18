Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Raqesh Bapat gets EVICTED; Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty & Nishant make to top 3

Bigg Boss OTT, which has been hosted by , is finally coming to an end tonight. The popular reality show had witnessed some high voltage drama throughout its journey and after several tiffs and heated arguments along with fun tasks, the show has finally got its finalists. And now, Bigg Boss OTT finale witnessed a new twist as another contestant was evicted from Karan Johar’s show. We are talking about Raqesh Bapat who has been the recent contestant to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house.

To note, Raqesh has been eliminated on the basis of audience votes. He was competing with Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat. Raqesh’s elimination came as a massive shock for his fans as he was among the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss OTT since the beginning and has managed to be a strong contender for the winner’s trophy. In fact, his proximity with Shamita also made him the talk of the town and the audience loved their mushy chemistry. Interestingly, post Raqesh’s elimination, Shamita, Divya and Nishant have emerged as the top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier, Pratik Sehajpal, who was among the top 5 finalists, had exited from the race to Bigg Boss OTT trophy. He took the decision after host Karan Johar had offered a bag full of money and along with a chance to make it to ’s Bigg Boss 15. Post the offer, Pratik decided to walk out of the house and became the first contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

