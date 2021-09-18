Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Shamita Shetty gets EVICTED; Divya Agarwal & Nishant Bhat become top 2 contestants

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale has been all about surprises and mind boggling twists. The grand finale, which started with five finalists – Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat, has managed to keep the viewers intrigued and has got its top two finalists. Yes! Another contestant has been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT and it happens to be Shamita Shetty following which Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat have been declared as the top 2 finalists of the popular reality show.

To note, Shamita has been among the strongest contestants on the show and has been the talk of the town since the beginning of Bigg Boss OTT. Not just she grabbed attention for showing her true self on the popular reality show but also for her proximity towards Raqesh Bapat. In fact, the two had even confessed his feeling towards each other on the show and the audience has loved their mushy chemistry. Shamita was evicted on the basis of audience votes after making it to the top 3 and her eviction did come as a shock for her fans.

Earlier, Raqesh was also eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT on the basis of audience votes. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal had accepted the bag of money offered by host and got the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 following which he became the first contestant of the new season of ’s show. While Divya and Nishant have made it to the top 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, who do you think will lift the trophy.

