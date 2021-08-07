Bigg Boss OTT: Here's the first look of the host of the show Karan Johar; PICS

The most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss OTT is going to be on air very soon. The show will be streamed on the OTT Voot App for the first six weeks and after that, it will be streamed on television sets. The OTT form of the show will be hosted by the director-producer Karan Johar. He has also been seen a host of the popular show, Koffee With Karan. He has also appeared in some promos of the show and it seems interesting to see his hosting the show.

Some pictures of the host of show have been released recently. The pictures of the famous producer-director have been released from the sets of the show. He is seen wearing a black T-shirt and trousers. He has paired it with a cheetah print blazer. He has worn a locket and brown sunglasses. The Bigg Boss OTT setup can be seen in the background.

See the pictures here:

has shared his excitement to host the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He said, “I and my mom are huge fans of the show and never miss it, even for a day. I have enjoyed hosting other TV shows and now the drama will be unlimited with me hosting Bigg Boss OTT. I hope I can make Weekend Ka Vaar an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the entertainment quotient.”