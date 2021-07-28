Bigg Boss OTT: Hina Khan expresses her excitement over Karan Johar being host of the reality show

The Bigg Boss 11 fame became a fashion star after the reality show. She considers the show very close to her as she was highly appreciated and loves by the audience. She also receives a massive amount of fame from the show. The new season of the show Bigg Boss is going to be on air very soon. The show will be partly aired on the digital platform and partly on television screens. The show will start first on the OTT platform and it will be hosted by director-producer Karan Johar. Actress Hina Khan was recently asked about her views on the new host of the show and she is very excited.

Hina Khan recently talked to the paps as she was heading to someplace in the city. On being asked about her views on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT. She was very happy and said that she is very excited to see him as the host of the show. She added that “ I have always been a fan of Karan Johar and I am just waiting to see how he is going to do it.”

She added, "Log Bigg Boss khatam hota tha toh sab ko dukh hota tha, ab 6 mahina dekho Bigg Boss. I feel for the contestants...6 months...my heart goes out to them."

See video here-