Bigg Boss OTT House First Photos: Sneak peek of the Karan Johar hosted reality show

That time of the year is here when all the Bigg Boss fans will be hooked in front of their television screens. Just that this time the reality show is beginning a bit early, and that too only on the OTT platform. Well, by now, you all must have already heard that the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by non-other than . We know that you guys are too excited and cannot wait for the show to begin already. Well, before the show begins, we have got our hands on some exclusive pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss OTT.

Wondering how the Bigg Boss OTT house will look like? Well, worry not as we are going to show you some pictures coming straight in from the sets. According to reports, the set is being constructed in Mumbai's Film City. From the leaked image, it appears like a conference room set up with a huge table and multiple chairs. The room has green flooring and walls, and the light right above the table will grab all your attention. The photos make us wonder if this is the under-construction dining area of the Bigg Boss OTT house?

Take a look:

Well, Voot recently announced that Karan Johar would be hosting Bigg Boss OTT this year. Speaking about hosting this show, Kjo had earlier said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows, and now with Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be over the top. It's my mother's dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it."

