Bigg Boss OTT: House turns into a 'war zone' as connections dissolve, contestants to now play individually

Ever since its inception, Bigg Boss OTT has made viewers glued to their screens by bringing in new twists and turns on a daily basis. Monday was no different for all the contestants in the house. The day began on a funny note as contestants Shamita and Raqesh were seen sharing some quality time together. Moreover, Neha, Nishant and Pratik were seen adding a dash of entertainment with their notorious behaviour. However, the new announcement of connections being dissolved changed the entire game play.

While for some, the new twist was a shocker, many were seen gearing up to head on alone in the competition for survival. Now, as everyone became free to play their own game, the entire house was filled with mix-emotions. However, what happened next was more intriguing. Post contestants were left confused by the announcement. Bigg Boss immediately ordered all housemates to visit the confession room individually.

Moreover, all contestants were asked to nominate two people for the elimination process this weekend. After the nominations, only Nishant and Raqesh were safe. Now, danger lurks over Divya, Moose, Shamita, Neha and Pratik. The voting lines for the nominated contestants will begin tomorrow. Top 3 housemates with higher number of votes will be saved, meanwhile the one with the least votes will get evicted out of the house.

In a previous task, all the connections were asked to build a ladder together. After the competition, everyone received letters from their family. Upon reading the letters, all contestants were seen getting emotional. The house now, has certainly become nothing less than a war zone, as individuals will now play their own game of survival. Amidst this, it will be interesting to watch who plots against whom. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss OTT.

