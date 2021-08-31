Bigg Boss OTT: Housemates compete to become the next Boss Man & Boss Lady with THIS interesting task

Another week at the Bigg Boss House has rolled in, while the high-voltage drama and excitement continues like before. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin’s captaincy tenure has come to an end, and all the housemates gear up for an intense task to be in the run to become the next Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. This week’s captaincy task requires housemates to use all their focus and concentration. Contestants will lie down on a big clock and count till 33 minutes, while their connection will stand beside them and do the counting.

A big clock will be placed in the garden area of the house, where a contestant will lie down and spend as close to 33 minutes as possible. His or her connection will participate too by standing beside them and counting the seconds and minutes as time passes by. However, things are never so simple in the Bigg Boss OTT house, and this task too has a twist. When one connection will be doing the task, other housemates will be distracting them in all ways possible, so that they make errors and finish as away from the target as possible.

Take a look:

Last week, Pratik and Neha’s captaincy led to a lot of ruckus and arguments in the house. Pratik and Neha had defeated Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh in the task, after which a furious Gaba declared that he wanted to walk out of the show. Millind, Akshara, and Divya Agarwal had also refused to do any work in the house.

