Bigg Boss OTT: Housemates select Divya Agarwal for punishment; Latter disagrees

The Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting with each passing day. The contestants are constantly seen locking horns with each other on one or another topic. Divya Agarwal is one of the strongest contestants who is seen giving a tough fight to others also. Last night we saw the housemates single out Divya Agarwal and Muskaan Jattana, naming them 'the weakest contestants', after which Bigg Boss handed out punishments to both of them. Muskaan Jattana didn't seem to be affected but Divya Agarwal lost her cool.

The new promo video which is released by the makers shows contestants naming Divya’s name. Nishant said that he does not find her strong enough and Neha said she changes her friendship now and then. Listening to them, Divya said that they are trying to single her out because she is playing alone. She also said that she is not going to accept the punishment and will be revolting against it. Then Nishant said her to show a sporty attitude. Divya was not ready to listen to him.

The video is captioned as ‘Gharwalon ne chuna Divya ko for the punishment. Kya gharwale kar rahe hai Divya ko corner?”

Click here to view the video: