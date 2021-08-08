Bigg Boss OTT: Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia set to enter Karan Johar's show as a contestant

It is that time of the year again when all the Bigg Boss fans are jumping with excitement as Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere from today, August 8. The makers have been raising the eagerness of the audiences by teasing them with certain hints of the possible contestants who are going to make an entry into the show this time. The confirmed contestants of the show include Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana, and Milind Gaba. The recent name to get added to this list is that of Sima Taparia.

Yes! Do you remember Sima Aunty from Indian Matchmaking? Sima was known for her matchmaking skills, is one of the confirmed contestants who is all set to enter the show. As most of you who have followed the show already know that Sima is a Mumbai-based elite matchmaker. Taking to their Instagram handle, Voot broke this news to the fans. They shared a picture of Sima Taparia and captioned that picture as, “BREAKING NEWS from the #BiggBossOTT Curtain Raiser - #SimaTaparia is in the house! Kaunsi new level of OTT will she bring? Dekho kya hoga ghar mein live.”

Take a look:

According to reports in IANS, Sima Taparia revealed, “Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over the Top Experience for me. I just couldn't say 'No'. I'm known for finding the right matches for people, 'andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi' (I would love to do that there too)."

She added, "Inside the house, I hope to find matches for the contestants...The contestants can Love me! Can Hate me! But can't Ignore me! Stay Tuned to watch my Over The Top matching skills."

