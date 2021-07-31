Bigg Boss OTT: Inside pics of the set will make you wonder about the theme of Karan Johar’s show

Bigg Boss OTT is all set get premiered on August 8 this year on digital platform and this new version of the popular reality show is expected to come with some new twists for the audience. To begin with, Karan Johar will be seen hosting the popular reality show. And now we have got hands on the inside pics from Bigg Boss OTT sets and it is taking the internet by a storm for all the right reasons.

The inside pics featured three bunk beds in a room with matching side tables. The room also had a comfy seat placed in the middle of the room. While the floor of the room was covered with plastic cover, the walls of the room were covered with paintings of the zodiac signs and had a message which read, “Stay Wild”. To note, cameras were placed in every corner of the room. Needless to say, the inside pics from the sets have certainly made the fans wonder about the theme of Bigg Boss OTT.

Take a look at inside pics of Bigg Boss OTT sets:

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about the contestants who will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT. While several celebs are rumoured to enter the show, Neha Bhasin has been the first confirmed contestant of the show. The makers had shared the new promo this morning introducing her as the first confirmed contestant of the show wherein the singer was all excited to take over the BB house with her edgy swag.

