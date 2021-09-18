Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning in black as she is spotted in the city; Photos

Actress Jasmin Bhasin was one of the contestants of season 14 of the show Bigg Boss. She was recently spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. Today is the finale episode of the reality show hosted by . Numerous celebrities and past contestants of the show Bigg Boss came as guests on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, including Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, etc. Now another popular contestant from Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in the show.

The Dil Se Dil Tak fame actress was spotted in the city. She was looking absolutely pretty in a black polka dot dress. She had paired the look with broad sunglasses and yellow slippers. She graciously posed for the paps as she came out of the car.

See pictures here:

Jasmin Bhasin is among the most popular actresses on social media. She has been part of shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others.

The competition for the winner of the Bigg Boss OTT trophy is very tough. The top five finalists of the show are Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. There is a strong fight between the fans of Shamita and Divya to make them winners. The finale episode will be hosted by Karan Johar. The hosted show Bigg Boss 15 will start airing from the next month. As per the declaration by Karan Johar, two contestants from Bigg Boss OTT will be entering Bigg Boss 15 also.



