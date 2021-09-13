Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar calls Raqesh Bapat ‘sexist’ for his comment on Shamita in a task

The weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT on this Sunday was a very interesting and intriguing one as the host was seen calling out Raqesh Bapat. The producer-director had put some bad light on Raqesh Bapat for a seemingly sexist comment on Shamita Shetty. He said that this kind of comment is not acceptable in the present world.

Talking about the task, Karan Johar slammed Raqesh for his comment during a task. He has been put in the spotlight for his ‘men are stronger than women’ logic. He had said that women are physically incapable and referred to Shamita's injury in the task. Karan said, "We are living in a woke world where you don't say things like this."

However, Raqesh did not agree with the allegations put on him and he said, “I know what strength of a woman is. I have grown up in a house with women around.”

Moose Jattana was also seen agreeing with Karan Johar as she said that that 'strength doesn't come from gender'. But everyone was surprised when Shamita defended Raqesh saying that his intentions were not like that but it came out in a wrong way.