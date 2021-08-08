Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar gives inside house tour in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style; WATCH

The Bigg Boss OTT makers are continuously treating fans with new updates. They are coming up with new promo videos and giving a glimpse of the show. Recently, many pictures and videos were released of the house. And today, the makers have shared a new promo video featuring host who took to viewers inside the home in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style.

In the video, the filmmaker is seen entering the BB OTT house and sings the song Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but with changed lyrics. He can be seen touring around the house and checking out the interiors. He is dressed in a leopard print blazer and completed the look with black pants and a T-shirt. The video is captioned as ‘Yehi woh ghar hai jaha pe logo main pyaar hua and bahot saara takraar Humare host ne le liye hai apna pehla kadam. It's time for some khushi and some gham. Are you ready to step inside the house?”

Karan also shared the promo and wrote on Instagram, "Ab wait hone wala hai over, mera pehla kadam iss OTT duniya mein is now another step closer! You and me will have lots of fun! Keh diya na bas keh diya Starting 8 August, 8 pm only on Voot! @voot @vootselect #ItnaOTT #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot" Bigg Boss OTT will starts streaming today at 8 pm.

Till now Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, and Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh have confirmed taking part in the show. It is worth mentioning here that on the occasion of Eid al-Adha had shared the first promo video of season 15. In the promo, he announced that this season is going to premiere on an OTT platform six weeks ahead of its television telecast date.

