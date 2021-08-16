Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar lashes out at Divya Agarwal; Reminds her ‘You are at BB house & not at a party’

From the first day, the Bigg Boss OTT is making headlines. The reality show hosted by saw its first elimination round this Sunday. Urfi Javed becomes the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. But there were some contestants on whom the host just lost his cool like Divya Agarwal.

On Sunday Ka Vaar, he was seen scolding Divya and Shamita and reminded them that they are at Bigg Boss house and not at a party. A promo shared by Voot showed Karan saying, “Tell me, Divya ma’am, you don’t need to show why you are here. Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai, this is no party. You all are all playing a game, let’s get that straight. Divya, mujhe lag raha hai ki inka ghar aap tod rahi hai.” To this Shamita Shetty then said, “I really don’t care.” But her reaction does not go well with the director cum producer.

And he said, “I will not care about you if you don’t care about yourself and the show.” She was then seen wiping away her tears. As reported he even asks Divya to leave the house of she doesn’t need the show. He was referring to the quote which Divya had made quiet times in the show. The contestants were lashed out badly by Karan Johar. Well, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were also seen at Sunday Ka Vaar. They also recreated the popular song ‘Tuhada Kutta Tommy’.

Click here to view the promo:

Bigg Boss OTT will be aired for six weeks. The televised version of Bigg Boss 15 will continue to be hosted by .

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla reminisces his journey on BB13: It wouldn’t have been same without Shehnaaz