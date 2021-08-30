Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar teases Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat for ‘give me a kiss’ moment

Like every other weekend, the recent Sunday Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT was packed with a lot of fun, excitement, and drama. But a particularly sweet exchange was when host teased connection Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat for their ‘give me a kiss’ moment. Karan reminded Shamita that earlier this week she demaded a kiss from Raqesh. Teasing her, Karan said, “Itni defiance aur itni authority ke saath (With so much of defiance and authority) I wish I could say this to somebody - ‘I want a kiss right now’. Aur Raqesh jo mauke pe chauka inhone maara hai and immediately chhalaang maar ke kiss de bhi di unhone (And Raqesh immediately grabbed the opportunity and jumped to kiss her).”

Hearing this, Shamita said, “I want to dig a hole in the ground and hide now.” She even began to justify this sweet exchange saying, “Unhone kuch mean cheez boli thi mujhe (He said something mean to me) and that’s why I demanded a kiss.” But Karan being quick with his words, cut her short and said, “Don’t teach the principal of that college what that statement meant.”

In a recent promo shared by an OTT platform, Shamita was seen giving a suggestion to Raqesh, when the latter said, ‘Aur kuch?’ (Anything else?) Raqesh’s reply did not go down well with Shamita and she said that she won’t tell him anything if he has a problem. Raqesh then clarified that he was only asking if she has anything else to add. Happy and content with his answer, Shamita authoritatively said, “Come here and give me a kiss.”, and Raqesh immediately obliged. Neha Bhasin, who witnessed this moment between the two commented that it was, “So sweet”.

Check out the aforementioned promo below:

Shamita and Raqesh’s growing closeness might be hinting towards a probable romance between the two, and speculations about the same have already begun.

