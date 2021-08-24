Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath feels his eviction was ‘unfair’; Says his connection with Ridhima Pandit was ‘pure’

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting day by day. This weekend's elimination not only left everyone shocked but also teary-eyed. After Urfi Javed, the contestants to get eliminated from the show were Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath. After the contestants failed to come to a decision regarding a task, Bigg Boss nominated the entire house, eventually leading to Karan and Ridhima's eviction.

In an interview with News18, Karan Nath revealed about the bond he formed with Ridhima Pandit. He said, "I really feel that Ridhima and I had a very pure connection inside the house, and we were the only couple, I can easily say, who were honest about their opinion and were not into gangs. We just wanted to side with people who are right and correct the people who were wrong. So, that way I felt that our eviction was a bit unfair.”

Despite getting eliminated so early in the game, Karan Nath is happy about the fact that he made a valuable bond with the actress. "My connection with Ridhima in the house was pretty good, and I could connect to her because she is someone who doesn't like to play games with people's minds.” Karan revealed that Ridhima is very similar to her as they both think from their hearts and that their friendship was pure.

Karan has no regrets and is happy that people are talking about him and his fans are happy about the way he held himself inside the house. On being asked which contestant he would be rooting for, he answered, "Among all of them, there are two people who I'd like to see as the winner. One is Divya, who became my sister through the show and, if not her, then Raqesh because he is a nice guy."

