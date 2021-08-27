Bigg Boss OTT: Kishwer Merchant slams makers for Zeeshan Khan’s unfair eviction; Calls Nishant a ‘snake’

Ever since Zeeshan Khan has been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after his fight with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, many fans and celebrities have stood in his support and called it an unfair eviction. The latest celebrity to get added to this list is Kishwer Merchant. In a series of tweets, Kishwer expressed her anger against the makers and slammed them.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kishwer Merchant called out the show and expressed her disappointment. In her first tweet, she shared a clipping of Zeeshan Khan’s fight with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Sharing this clip she wrote, “Chee Nishant and Pratik and Chee Bigg Boss!! #disappointing. After they destroyed all the properties of the task and falsely accused ki lag raha hai… zee is out and not that other! #biggbossott.” In another tweet she wrote, “Nishant is a snake .. Pratik broke the flags, he was quiet .. threw the board in the pool, he was quiet .. Task woh nahi zamjhe toh tum kya samjhe ? Task karna ya destroy karna ?#losers #BiggBossOTT”. She then tweeted, “nishant ka haath toda ? did he just say that ? #BiggBossOTT”. The last tweet read, “nishant says “he started it” the game was not suppose to be destroy the flags , the board , the task !!! that’s how nishant and pratik understood the game .. wow !!!!”

Take a look at the tweets:

Nishant is a snake .. Pratik broke the flags , he was quiet .. threw the board in the pool , he was quiet ..

Task woh nahi zamjhe toh tum kya samjhe ? Task karna ya destroy karna ? #losers #BigBossOTT — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) August 26, 2021

nishant ka haath toda ? did he just say that ? #BiggBossOTT — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) August 26, 2021

nishant says “he started it”

the game was not suppose to be destroy the flags , the board , the task !!!

that’s how nishant and pratik understood the game .. wow !!!! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) August 26, 2021

After Zeeshan came out of the house, he posted pictures of his bruised body. Many of his fans, friends and his co-stars from Kumkum Bhagya stood by him and called the eviction unfair and demanded justice for their friend.

Milind and Divya tried Zeeshan to convince him to apologise to Bigg Boss but the latter claimed that if BB can’t see the truth then there’s no point.

