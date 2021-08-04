Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan & choreographer Nishant Bhat approached for the reality show?

As the date of the launch of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT is coming close, the speculations have become hot about the celebrities who will be part of the show. While numerous actors have refused to be part of the show, there are many celebrities who shared that they were approached for being part of the show. One of them is actor Zeeshan Khan, who became a viral sensation when he came to the airport in a bathrobe. Another speculated contestant is choreographer Nishant Bhat.

Zeeshan Khan became very popular after a video of him went viral in which he had come to board a flight wearing a bathrobe. On being asked about the same, he had told, “It was just for fun. I keep creating these funny videos to entertain my fans and that was a part of it. While some took it sportingly many didn’t understand the joke at all. If Ranveer Singh would have done it then people wouldn’t have sent those hate comments. I thought I should do something which will make people laugh.” He also revealed that his co-stars from the show called him ‘Khan in a robe’ as he loves being in a robe.

The choreographer Nishant Bhatt is very popular on television. He has worked in several dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has refuted the claims of being part of Bigg Boss OTT as he said, “I am not doing Bigg Boss. I am a part of Dance Deewane.”

