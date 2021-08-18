Bigg Boss OTT: Latest promo shows Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal engaging in a ‘hatke fight’; Watch VIDEO

Does the fun and drama ever end in Bigg Boss? We think not. And this year, the audience is up for the double dose of entertainment, with ’s Bigg Boss OTT bringing in the fun, before fronted Bigg Boss 15 premieres on television. It’s hardly been a week to the start of Bigg Boss OTT, but the contestants have already kickstarted the journey full of fights, petty disputes, melodrama, and gossip. Last week saw the first elimination of the show, with Urfi Javed getting evicted.

And now, the latest promo on Voot has revealed that this week the drama shall continue. The promo shared by Voot on Instagram features Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal locking horns once again. The two are seen getting into a verbal dispute about something, before it takes a rather amusing turn, with Shamita repeating Pratik’s words, and mimicking his face gestures. Sharing the promo on Instagram, Voot captioned it with a hilarious choice of words, that read, “Kya yeh video loop main chal raha hai, yeh sab double double kyu sunayi de raha hai? What do you think about this hatke fight? Tune into #BiggBossOTT at 7PM tonight.”

Have a look at the video shared by Voot:

In a few moments, the comments section under the post was full with opinions from fans. Most of them seemed to like Pratik, and admired his performance so far in the show. “One man army Pratik”, “Support Pratik”, “Absolutely Pratik. Fight with manner”, “Pratik ki copy kar rahi hai. Pratik is ruling whole show”, are a few of the comments left by fans.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty feels she gets shadowed due to comparisons with sister Shilpa Shetty