Bigg Boss OTT: Maera Misshra confirms being approached for Karan Johar’s show

The new season of Bigg Boss is all set to take the digital route and the audience can’t keep calm for the same. The popular reality show which will be titled as Bigg Boss OTT is coming up with several new twists. To begin with, unlike the television version of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by . And while the countdown has begun for Bigg Boss OTT as it will be premiered on August 8, the speculations are rife about who all will be making it to the show.

Interestingly, there were reports that Maera Misshra has been approached for the show. To note, Maera had recently made the headlines for her breakup with Adhyayan Suman. And while her names have made to the speculated list of contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, the actress has confirmed that she is in talks for the show. Talking about the same, Maera told TOI, “I have been offered 'Bigg Boss OTT' and I am in talks for that. However, nothing has been finalised. I have yet to sign on the dotted line”. The actress also mentioned that she would love to do the popular reality show if things work out.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Maera will be next seen in Sasural Simar Ka and her track is expected to begin soon. “I am doing 'Sasural Simar Ka'. It's just that my track hasn't started. It will start in August. In the COVID scenario, a lot of the storyline was changed. Hence, the delay,” the actress was quoted saying.

